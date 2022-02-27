By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, the United States and Albania have requested an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Sunday, a diplomat told ANI.

"United States Mission to United Nations (USUN) and Albania request an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday to adopt a resolution convening a special General Assembly session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine," a diplomat said.

Earlier, a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution was held on Friday (local time) condemning the Russian military action in Ukraine. The request for a Sunday session on Ukraine comes after Russia vetoed on Friday a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, India, and UAE abstained, while the remaining 11 members voted in favor.

The United States and allies are seeking as much support as possible to show Russia is internationally isolated. (ANI)

