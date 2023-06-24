Kyiv, June 24: Authorities in Russia launched a criminal probe Friday against the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia's defense minister.

The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in the Ukraine where its soldier are fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukranian forces. Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Claims His Fighters Shot Down Russian Helicopter, Says They Are Going After Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Prigozhin said that his troops would now move to punish Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance. Prigozhin declared that “this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice.”

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country's top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup. Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear Option Should Not Be Resorted to by Any Side,’ Rajnath Singh Tells Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation, adding that “all the necessary measures were being taken.”

