Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing a major military crisis after Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declared war on Moscow’s own defence ministry. Prigozhin Accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Gerasimov for the deaths of thousands of Russian soldiers. In a new message, Wagner chief said that he was going after the two Russian leaders. Prigozhin also claimed that his fighters had shot down a Russian helicopter. Russia: Vladimir Putin Faces 'Armed Rebellion' as Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Wagner Group and Russian Military Near Rostov, Security Enhanced in Moscow (Watch Videos).

'War Against Russia'

BREAKING: Wagner Group chief Prigozhin claims his fighters have shot down a Russian helicopter — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

'Going After Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu'

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in new message, says he's going after Defense Minister Shoigu and General Gerasimov for 'destroying 100,000 Russian soldiers' — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2023

