Alexandria (US), Jun 26 (AP) A Russian computer hacker who facilitated USD 20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, filled a unique niche in the world of cybercrime, describing his Direct Connection website as “the most exclusive criminal forum on the web."

Would-be participants had to put up a USD 5,000 bond and have three existing members vouch for them. Once inside, members could buy and sell stolen credit-card numbers, hacking services and malware, and criminals with different skill sets could join forces to launch schemes.

“You've made it as a criminal once you get on Direct Connection because you have access to the best criminals in the world,” prosecutor Kellen Dwyer said at Friday's sentencing hearing. The website — which ran from 2009 until 2015, when Burkov was arrested — even had an arbitration feature to mediate disputes between members who conducted transactions on the site.

A second website, Card Planet, offered stolen credit-card numbers for sale from anywhere from USD 3 to USD 60, according to court records. More than 150, 000 numbers were offered for sale, mostly stolen from US financial institutions. The site even offered money-back guarantees if a stolen number didn't work.

The charges against Burkov were filed in 2015. He was then arrested in Israel and spent several years in custody there while the Russian government fought extradition and filed its own extradition request. He did not arrive in the U.S. until November 2019. (AP)

