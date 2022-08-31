Moscow, Aug 31 (AP) Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.

The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.

Gorbachev's office said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. (AP)

