    Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
    Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood
    World News | Russian Media Says Top Security Official is in Pyongyang to Meet North Korean Leader

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A top Russian security official travelled to Pyongyang for the second time this month for another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian state media reported Tuesday, the latest display of the countries' deepening ties amid President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 11:56 AM IST
    World News | Russian Media Says Top Security Official is in Pyongyang to Meet North Korean Leader
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Seoul, Jun 17 (AP) A top Russian security official travelled to Pyongyang for the second time this month for another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian state media reported Tuesday, the latest display of the countries' deepening ties amid President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

    Russia's Tass news agency said Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in the North Korean capital on an unspecified “special” mission from Putin and was expected to meet with Kim. North Korean state media didn't immediately confirm the visit.

    Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

    Kim has supplied Russia with thousands of troops and large shipments of military equipment, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to support its military operation in Ukraine. Washington and Seoul have expressed concern that, in return, Kim may seek Russian technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by his nuclear-armed military.

    In April, Pyongyang and Moscow officially confirmed North Korean troops' deployment to Russia for the first time, saying that soldiers of the two countries were fighting alongside each other to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region. Putin then thanked North Korea's participation in the war and promised not to forget their sacrifices.

    Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Leaders Back Israel's Right To Defend, Labels Iran As 'Principal Source' of Regional Instability and Terror.

    In their previous meeting on June 4, Kim told Shoigu that his government would “unconditionally support” Russia over the war in Ukraine and other critical international issues as they discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between their countries, according to North Korean state media. Tass then reported that Shoigu and Kim also discussed prospects for rebuilding the Kursk region and outlined steps to commemorate the combat contributions of North Korean soldiers. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

