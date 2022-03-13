Limassol (Cyprus), Mar 13 (AP) Dozens of Russian nationals joined Ukrainians in the coastal resort town of Limassol, home to a sizeable Russian expatriate community, to protest the war in Ukraine.

About 50 Russians converged on Limassol's promenade prior to joining with other protesters Sunday to chant slogans including “Stop the war, stop Putin” and “Russia without Putin."

They waved blue and white flags that they said were the Russian national flag without the red stripe that represented “blood and violence.”

Protester Evgeniya Shlikava, who has been living and working in Cyprus for five years, told The Associated Press that despite Russian propaganda, Ukraine “didn't deserve this action from our government” and that protesters are demanding an immediate end to the war “that we don't support.”

“I do believe that the person who did the most to make Russia weak and not united is Putin himself,” said Shlikava, who faulted the Russian president and his supporters for bringing the world's wrath on Russia that is proud of its humanistic values and culture.

“But now Russia is the aggressor for the whole world, and we protest it,” Shlikava said. (AP)

