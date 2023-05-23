Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Moscow, May 23 (AP) Gazprom, the state-owned natural gas company that is a pillar of Russia's economy, announced Tuesday that its profit for 2022 plunged by more than 40% and said it wouldn't pay a full-year dividend.

The news sent Gazprom shares down about 4% on the Moscow stock exchange.

Also Read | Guyana Fire: School Dormitory Fire That Killed 19 Girls Was Deliberately Set by Student, Says Official.

The state owns slightly more than 50% of the company.

Profits for the year were 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.4 billion), 41% lower than in 2021.

Also Read | Layoffs Hit Pakistan: Massive Dip in Sales Leads To Thousands of Job Cuts in Auto Industry, Says Report.

The company cited a windfall imposed last year to boost the government's coffers as the reason for the decline.

But Gazprom also has lost most of its European customers amid the conflict in Ukraine and has tried to bolster its export business with increased supplies to China and other markets. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)