New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma here on Thursday, a day after the latter was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army.

Jaishankar said that Sharma's visit underlines the significance of close relations between India and Nepal.

"Pleased to receive General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army. His visit underlines the closeness of our relationship," the Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

"President Kovind confers the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepali Army," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nepal Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (ANI)

