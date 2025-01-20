Arusha (Tanzania), Jan 20 (AP) Tanzania's president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.

President Samia Suluhu spoke in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital, alongside World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Also Read | US Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule of Donald Trump Including Oath Ceremony Time in India.

WHO was the first to report on Jan 14 of a suspected outbreak of Marburg that had killed eight people in Tanzania's Kagera region. Tanzanian health officials disputed the report hours later, saying tests on samples had returned negative results.

Suluhu said Monday that further tests had confirmed a case of Marburg. Twenty-five other samples were negative, she said.

Also Read | UK Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Week-Long Search Following Alleged Assault at Home in Lancashire, 4 Arrested.

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces, such as contaminated bed sheets.

Symptoms include fever, muscle pains, diarrhea, vomiting and in some cases death from extreme blood loss. There is no authorised vaccine or treatment for Marburg. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)