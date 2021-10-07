Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics announced that it will mass-produce 3-nano and 2-nano processes based on Gate All Around (GAA) technology. Samsung Electronics held 'Samsung Foundry Forum 2021' online under the theme of 'Adding One More Dimension' on the 6th.

"We will expand our production capacity through large-scale investments and continue our technological innovation in existing processes as well as high-tech micro-processes such as GAA."

At the 'Samsung Foundry Forum 2021,' about 500 companies, 2,000 fabless customers and partners, the largest number for Foundry forums ever, pre-registered.

Through this forum, Samsung Electronics introduced 'mass-production plan for 3-nano and 2-nano process based on GAA technology' and '17-nano new process development', and that announced that it will strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly growing foundry market by further developing process technology, line operation, and foundry services.

It is analysed that it is going to expand its market share by securing 3-nano technology, the next-generation future-oriented process technology, amid a widening gap with Taiwan's TSMC, the world's No. 1 foundry company.

GAA refers to a new structural process technology that increases the performance and efficiency of transistors, which control semiconductor current. It is essential for continuing process scaling due to its high energy efficiency, performance, and design flexibility.

Samsung Electronics is planning to apply GAA technology to 3-nano in 2022 and 3-nano 2nd generation in 2023, and mass-produce 2-nano based on GAA technology in 2025.

In particular, the 3-nano process applying Samsung Electronics' unique GAA technology, MBCFET (Multi Bridge Channel FET) structure, is expected to improve performance by 30 per cent, reduce power consumption by 50 per cent and area by 35 per cent, compared to the FinFET-based 5-nano process. Also, it announced that the 3-nano process is being prepared for mass-production by securing a stable production yield.

"We will expand our production capabilities through large-scale investments and continue technological innovation in existing processes as well as high-tech micro-processes such as GAA," Samsung Electronics Foundry President Choi Si-Young said in a keynote speech.

"With rapid digital transformation due to COVID-19, Samsung Foundry will provide differentiated values to apply customers' various ideas to chips," added Choi.

Samsung Electronics is planning to hold a 'SAFE Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem' forum online in November to improve the ecosystem of foundry customers and partners. (ANI/Global Economic)

