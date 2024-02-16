Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will head an FNC delegation visiting Jordan and Egypt from 17th to 22nd February.

The visits aim to enhance the relations between the FNC and the parliaments of Jordan and Egypt, reflecting the strong strategic partnerships that the UAE shares with the two countries, which are built on mutual respect and trust and the shared objectives and interests, to jointly pursue sustainable development, growth, and prosperity.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Southern Xinjiang, No Casualty Reported.

Ghobash is expected to have discussions with speakers of parliaments and meet with various officials during the visits to reinforce their existing relationships and explore ways of expanding their ties in light of events and developments affecting countries in the region and the world.

The Emirati delegation will include several FNC members, along with Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Who Was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Opposition Leader and Staunch Critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dies in Prison; All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)