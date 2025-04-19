Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah (Photo/WAM)

Sharjah [UAE] April 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, was briefed on the mission and global contributions of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah in serving the Holy Quran, its sciences, and prominent figures in its history.

He commended the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for establishing this remarkable institution.

The Academy is devoted to the Quran and its sciences, and it houses a rare collection of manuscripts and possessions of notable Quran reciters who have made a significant impact on preserving and transmitting the Holy Quran through the centuries.

The visit was part of the agenda of Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid and Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Duwaini, Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt, along with other participants in the "Objectives of the Holy Quran: Between Theory and Practice" conference organised by the University of Sharjah. They were welcomed at the Academy by Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Quran Academy, Abdullah Khalaf Al-Hosani, the Secretary General, and a number of department heads.

Al Tunaiji welcomed the guests and accompanied them on a tour of the Quranic museums. He gave a detailed overview of the Academy's vision, mission, and three foundational pillars: the Sharjah Global Electronic Qira'ah platform, which currently serves Quranic certification students in 172 countries; scientific studies and research; and the Quranic museums.

The visitors explored exhibits on the history of Quranic script, rare manuscripts, the science of Quranic readings (qira'at), renowned Quran reciters, scientific miracles in the Quran, and the covering of the Kaaba (kiswa), among other invaluable artefacts.

Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid expressed his admiration for the Academy, calling it a distinctive cultural and intellectual landmark in the field of Quranic knowledge. He praised its innovative methods in education, research, and documentation of Quranic sciences and interpretation, underscoring its vital role in preserving, spreading, and honouring the message of the Quran worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

