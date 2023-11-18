New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in the national capital on Monday during which a wide range of strategic, defence and security issues are expected to be discussed between the two countries, an official statement said.

The 2+2 dialogue will be co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with their Australian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. The inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue took place in New Delhi in September 2021.

These discussions would cover bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest to further advance cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides will also exchange views on shared priorities for strengthening multilateral cooperation, as per the official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles who had last visited India in June 2022 within a few weeks of assuming his office.

During his visit, Marles will also attend the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 19.

EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Wong will also hold the 14th Foreign Ministerial Framework Dialogue (FMFD) on November 21 to take stock of cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the release said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Australia's Opposition Leader and former Defence Minister, Peter Dutton on Saturday and held discussions on a range of topics including bilateral ties and global affairs.

The two leaders discussed the various aspects of the bilateral partnership and also engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on pressing geopolitical issues, encompassing the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and Europe.

"Good to meet Leader of Liberal party of Australia Peter Dutton. Exchanged views on our bilateral partnership, the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and Europe. Thank him again for his strong support for India-Australia ties," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter). (ANI)

