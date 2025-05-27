New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Secretary (East) P Kumaran signed the book of condolences at the Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi, paying tribute to Tran Duc Luong, former State President of Vietnam.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran signed the book of condolences at the Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi on the passing of H.E. Tran Duc Luong, former State President of Vietnam. India warmly remembers late President Tran Duc Luong's contribution to strengthening India-Vietnam friendship."

Meanwhile, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to President Luong Cuong of Vietnam, and Senior Singaporean Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to convey their condolences on the passing of former Vietnam President Tran Duc Luong on May 20.

In the letter, Tharman wrote, "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to offer my deepest condolences on the passing of former President Tran Duc Luong. President Luong served his country with steadfast determination during a time of profound transformation for Vietnam. President Luong helped to steer Vietnam post-Doi Moi, seeing the country through the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, and its integration into ASEAN's structures following its formal accession in 1995. His contributions were immense and will be remembered. Our heartfelt sympathies are with you, the people of Vietnam, and President Luong's family."

Lee Hsien, in his letter, said, "It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former President Tran Duc Luong. I had the honour of meeting President Luong during my introductory visit to Vietnam in December 2004 as the then-Prime Minister of Singapore. President Luong was a statesman who devoted his life to serving his country. Under his leadership, Vietnam advanced steadily along its reform path and deepened its engagement with Singapore and the rest of the region. He played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the enduring trust and friendship between our two countries. His legacy will be remembered." (ANI)

