Balochistan [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): A renewed surge in insurgent violence in Balochistan is casting doubt on Pakistan's ability to secure major foreign investment in its lucrative mineral belt. Although Pakistan has tried to project an image of economic recovery after the financial breakdown that began in 2022 amid political unrest and the removal of Imran Khan, the situation on the ground in Balochistan remains volatile. Despite heavy deployment of security forces around key installations and routes, attacks on infrastructure and workers have continued, raising uncomfortable questions about the durability of state control, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, interest from Washington in the province's vast underground wealth is part of a broader international push to widen supply chains for strategic minerals and reduce dependence on Beijing. Mega ventures such as Reko Diq and Saindak are frequently highlighted as cornerstones of that ambition. However, the prevailing insecurity threatens timelines, insurance costs and investor confidence. Recent operations attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army have been described by officials as coordinated and technically advanced. Security analysts warned that such incidents demonstrate the militants' continued reach even in areas declared sensitive and heavily guarded.

A Pakistani official, identified as Hussain, was cited as saying the unrest represents a real test of Islamabad's promises to create a safe environment for global partners. He acknowledged that persistent violence could discourage not only Western companies but also Chinese and Gulf investors.

The report further traced the roots of the conflict, pointing out that long-standing grievances date back to the incorporation of Baloch territories into Pakistan after the end of British rule, fuelling cycles of resistance that have endured for generations. It also referenced activist Mahrang Baloch, whose campaigns against alleged enforced disappearances have drawn large crowds. Her continued detention, observers say, has intensified anger among many residents, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

While the federal government maintains that military operations are vital for protecting civilians and nationally significant assets, critics argue that without political reconciliation, instability will remain a formidable barrier to attracting sustained foreign investment in the province's mineral sector, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

