Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group - the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform - has announced the launch of the 9th International Nursing and Midwifery Conference, known also as SINMC.

The event invites a network of nurses and midwives to discuss and debate the healthcare topics of the day, utilising innovation, technology, and critical thinking.

The conference, which is taking place at the CONRAD Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on May 13 and 14 is being held under the theme "Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, Technology and Evidence-Based Practice," and aims to explore, create, and implement innovative healthcare systems that prioritize the well-being of patients and healthcare providers.

The event is expected to witness the attendance of more than 500 delegates.

In line with the commitment of the conference steering committee to deliver the highest standards of scientific content, the event has an extensive scientific programme, which includes topics that are of interest to all nurses, nursing students, and others who are interested in healthcare more generally.

Its programme is packed with the latest research, trends, and priorities in nursing and theories on the future of healthcare.

The committee has collaborated with several national and international organisations to bring together a unique educational experience that covers the most important and current issues related to this field.

The meeting will welcome many world-class experts, in addition to an elite group of eminent local speakers, covering a broad range of topics, state-of-the-art lectures, and interactive sessions that enhances the exchange of knowledge, experience, and best practices.

Muayyad Mohammad Hussein, Corporate Nursing Director at SEHA, said, "We are thrilled to welcome healthcare professionals from around the world to attend SINMC. This event is not only a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in nursing but a celebration of the dedication and compassion that nurses bring to their practice. By participating in SINMC, nurses will have the unique opportunity to not only enhance their clinical expertise but improve their social and emotional skills."

"The conference programme is designed to address the holistic needs of nurses, providing sessions and workshops that focus on communication, empathy, teamwork, and self-care. These essential skills are vital for building strong relationships with patients, colleagues, and the healthcare team, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and more fulfilling nursing practice. Additionally, the Ihsan Award winners will be announced during the opening ceremony of the conference."

The Ihsan Awards are designed to recognise the remarkable contributions of nurses, midwives, and allied health, and their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and contributions. ''The nursing profession must examine its role, processes, and knowledge against emerging ethical frameworks that explore the opportunities and risks that AI and similar innovations bring while advocating for patient involvement in AI development and application."

Shaikha Juma Al Shamisi, Conference Chairperson and Director of Nursing - Al Ain Hospital, said, "Nurses play a critical role in delivering primary care to patients, and it is vital that we provide them with a forum of learning to ensure that we are up to date with challenges facing healthcare. The conference serves as a platform for nurses to share their expertise and insights and foster nursing leadership. Through engaging discussions, collaborative sessions, and thought-provoking presentations, the conference aims to empower nurses to take on leadership roles within their organisations and make a meaningful impact on the healthcare landscape. We firmly believe that nursing leadership is crucial in shaping the future of healthcare and driving positive change." (ANI/WAM)

