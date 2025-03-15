Tel Aviv [Israel], March 15 (ANI/TPS): The Commander of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, the Commander of the IDF Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, and the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, held field assessments of the situation towards the end of the second weekend of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The commanders discussed the operational situation and conducted a sectoral tour of the crossings and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron together with the Commander of the Judea/Samaria District, Major General Moshe Pinchi, and the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Border Police, Major General Niso Guetta.

During the month of Ramadan, the IDF said that together with other Israeli security forces it is working to increase security in Judea and Samaria. As part of this, forces have been reinforced and efforts have been concentrated to arrest wanted individuals, in parallel with the expansion of the operation to thwart terrorism in northern Samaria.

During the month of Ramadan, devout Muslims fast from dawn until dusk and hold a celebratory meal in the evening. (ANI/TPS)

