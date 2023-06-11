Sharjah [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), hosted a delegation from the US Consulate General, led by Megan Gregonis, the Consul-General in Dubai.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore the Authority's efforts in promoting innovation in energy and water and developing sustainable and innovative solutions for energy production and management using advanced technologies.

The delegation also discussed the authority's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change and its vision for the upcoming COP28 conference.

They also explored potential collaborations between the authority and American companies in innovation and sustainable development.

Al-Shamsi reaffirmed the authority's commitment to strengthening cooperation and collaboration with American companies.

During the meeting, he emphasised the authority's desire to collaborate with local and international entities. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions, preserve the environment, and implement projects aligned with the highest environmental standards. The initiative is under the guidance of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the oversight of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

He explained that SEWA values the exchange of expertise and the potential for collaboration with specialist American companies in various future projects, focusing mainly on innovation, production efficiency, network optimisation, and technical training.

He also mentioned the significant role that the Climate Conference (COP28) will play in supporting global climate action efforts and developing sustainable solutions for environmental challenges.

Gregonis discussed several areas of collaboration and the application of advanced technology to promote sustainable development and environmental preservation.

She praised the environmental conservation efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and its initiatives to raise awareness about efficient energy and water usage. (ANI/WAM)

