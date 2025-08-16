Shanghai [China], August 16 (ANI): In a celebration of India's rich heritage, Shanghai's diplomatic, business and Indian community celebrated the 79th Independence Day and ShriKrishnaJanmashtam with fervour and enthusiasm, the Consulate General of India shared here on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Consulate General said, "An evening of pride, unity & celebration! On the #79thIndependenceDay and the auspicious occasion of #ShriKrishnaJanmashtami, Shanghai's diplomatic, business and Indian community gathered in full strength to honour our great Nation's journey of #Aatmanirbharta towards a Viksit & Samriddha Bharat."

Also Read | Donald Trump Drops Ceasefire Demand After Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Backs Peace Agreement To End Ukraine War.

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/1956705830935646574

Following the well-attended flag hoisting ceremony on the morning of August 15, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted its National Day Reception on the evening of Saturday, August 16, at the Pudong Shangri-La to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day, an official statement said.

Also Read | Portugal Fire: 6 Dead, 5 Critically Injured After Blaze Erupts at Nursing Home in Mirandela.

The event brought together dignitaries from the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, provincial governments of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and distinguished members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Indian community, and friends of India in a celebration of India's rich heritage and enduring global partnerships. Consul Generals of over 30 nations, including Australia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia, graced the occasion with their presence, it said.

As per the official statement, the reception featured traditional Indian cultural performances showcasing India's vibrant traditions through music and dance, alongside a showcase of Indian cuisine, highlighting the country's culinary diversity. The event provided a platform for fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between India and the local community in China's fastest growing region of Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Shri Pratik Mathur, expressed pride in the occasion, stating, "This National Day Reception was a vibrant celebration of India's independence and its deep-rooted connections with Shanghai. We are honored to share this moment with our esteemed guests, whose presence underscores the strong bonds of friendship and collaboration between India and China", the statement said.

Consul General further said, "In his Independence Day address yesterday, Prime Minister Modi outlined a visionary path for Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India, emphasizing self-reliance in defense, technology, and energy, the launch of Made-in-India semiconductor chips by year's end, a tenfold expansion of nuclear energy by 2047, and next-generation GST reforms to reduce taxes on essentials. He celebrated remarkable space achievements, including those of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, with ambitious plans for India's own space station and over 300 startups innovating in satellites and exploration."

According to the official statement, Zhang Ying, Secretary General of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, also addressed the gathering, remarking, "The National Day Reception reflects the growing partnership between Shanghai and India. We are delighted to join in celebrating India's Independence Day and look forward to further strengthening our cultural and economic ties for mutual prosperity, especially as India-China celebrate 75 years of their diplomatic ties and we get ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Summit."

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for their participation in making the event a resounding success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)