Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led ruling PTI government over inflation and said the country is undergoing a sugar crisis because the current stock of the sweetener would only last 15 more days.

"[Despite the crisis], the PM has nothing better to do than rendering lip services through his speeches," Geo News quoted Shahbaz as saying.

Also Read | AstraZeneca Withdraws Application for Approval of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in Switzerland.

He said that the price of sugar increased by Rs 5 per kilogram, taking the rate in the wholesale market beyond Rs 130 per kg.

"Relief and PTI are two contradictory things," said Shahbaz as he rejected PM Imran Khan's relief package.

Also Read | China Tightens Border Control To Prevent Import of COVID-19 Cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani said that sugar prices are incessantly increasing while petrol prices have increased for the fourth time in a given period, Geo News reported.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour, and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation.

Shortly after Khan's announcement opposition leaders had criticised the move and had called it an "acceptance of the government's failure" and "nothing but a joke", said the Pakistani publication.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that the PM's package is "too little for 200 million people," Geo News reported.

Following suit, former senator and PPP leader Sherry Rehman had termed PM Imran Khan's address to the nation a "bizarre speech", and called the premier the "Blame Minister of Pakistan". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)