Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with "insulting" Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation in Saudi Arabia.

In the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident in Saudi Arabia, protesters had raised slogans against Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

Irked by the non-production of case property, a judicial magistrate in Attock on Wednesday rejected a plea by the police for an extension in the physical remand of Rashid Shafiq but instead sent him on a 14-day judicial remand, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the magistrate asked the police officials why did they fail to recover Rashid Shafiq's mobile phone. In response, police said that "Rashid Shafiq left behind his mobile phone in Saudi Arabia."

Meanwhile, the police sought an extension in the physical remand of the suspect which was rejected by the judicial magistrate. At this, the judge said, "First present case property (mobile phone) in the court," Geo News reported.

The judicial magistrate ordered the police to trace the phone. Moreover, the court subsequently adjourned the hearing till May 18.

At the outset of today's hearing, Rashid Shafiq was produced before the court following the completion of his two-day remand granted on May 2.

On May 2, a district and sessions court in Attock had granted the police a two-day physical remand of Rashid Shafiq.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq had been arrested at the Islamabad International Airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia police arrested five Pakistani nationals for "abusing and insulting" members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina. (ANI)

