Sharjah [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): For the first time since its inception, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has extended its flagship accelerator programme, Startup Dojo, to students and recent graduates from universities across the UAE. This nationwide expansion marks a significant milestone, broadening the initiative's reach beyond Sharjah-based institutions and strengthening its role in fostering youth entrepreneurship across the country.

The 2025 edition of Startup Dojo attracted a record 257 applications from early-stage startups, representing 365 founders from 38 nationalities. Designed to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of youth and drive innovation in key sectors, the programme supports young founders from initial problem validation through to market launch. Top-performing startups will advance to DOJO+, Sheraa's summer pre-incubation programme, furthering Sheraa's commitment to sustainable economic and social development aligned with the UAE's national vision.

Following a competitive selection process, 62 startups were chosen to join the 12-week accelerator, with three standout teams admitted for their exceptional potential. The 2025 cohort includes founders from 21 UAE universities and 19 nationalities, with 45 per cent of startups led by women and 29 per cent by UAE nationals, reflecting Sheraa's dedication to diversity, inclusion, and local engagement.

The selected ventures align with Sheraa's strategic Centres of Excellence (COE), including Sustainability (11 startups), EdTech (9), Creative Industries (4), and Manufacturing (3), in line with the UAE's broader economic and environmental priorities.

The programme is structured in three intensive phases. In the first month, founders validate their problem-solution fit through extensive market research. The second month focuses on building and testing minimum viable products (MVPs) with support from technical mentors. In the final phase, startups refine their go-to-market strategies and gather feedback from early adopters.

Participants benefit from Sheraa's integrated support ecosystem, which includes bi-weekly expert-led workshops, customised one-on-one mentorship, access to co-working spaces at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), legal support, and curated networking opportunities with industry leaders and investors.

This year's cohort will also receive perks worth over AED3 million, including discounts on cloud services, software, and legal consultations. The top three startups will receive financial grants upon programme completion.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, "Our vision is to position Sharjah as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation by nurturing ventures that address real-world challenges. Startup Dojo is a core pillar of this mission and contributes to the UAE maintaining its #1 global ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for the fourth consecutive year. By empowering youth through initiatives like Startup Dojo, Sheraa is translating innovation into tangible economic value and societal impact." (ANI/WAM)

