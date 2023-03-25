Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Perris (US), Mar 25 (AP) Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Also Read | Pakistan President Arif Alvi Asks PM Shehbaz Sharif To Provide All Support to Officials for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elections.

Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.

Perris is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. (AP)

Also Read | TikTok Ban: France To Ban Chinese-Owned Video-Sharing App on Work Phones of Civil Servants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)