Baltimore, Mar 28 (AP) The ship that crashed into a bridge in Baltimore was undergoing "routine engine maintenance" in the port beforehand, the Coast Guard said.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference on Wednesday that authorities had been informed that the ship was going to undergo routine engine maintenance before it lost power. But he said authorities were not informed of any problems.

Also Read | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Visit India From March 28, Discuss Regional and Global Issues.

TWO BODIES HAVE BEEN RECOVERED AT SITE OF BRIDGE COLLAPSE, AUTHORITES SAY

Also Read | Mumbai City Is Asia’s Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

The bodies of two people have been recovered from the site of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed into a river early Tuesday when a ship crashed into it, said Col Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police.

Butler said Wednesday that a 35-year-old and a 26-year-old were recovered from a red pickup truck in the Patapsco River near the mid-span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The six construction workers who were missing and presumed dead were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, Butler said.

Governor Wes Moore told the families of the victims in Spanish, "Estamos contigo, ahora y siempre", which means, "We are with you, now and always."

MARYLAND GOVERNOR TAKES CLOSER LOOK AT DAMAGE

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is taking a closer look at the aftermath of the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Moore boarded a Coast Guard ship with federal and local officials Wednesday to better understand the path the ship that caused the collapse took and how the crash happened, the governor's office said. His office said his goal was to support the Coast Guard and other federal partners, thank first responders, and learn more about what happened.

BROTHER DESCRIBES MISSING CONSTRUCTION WORKER AS 'ALWAYS HAPPY'

One of the construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore was a 38-year-old father of two who dreamed of someday returning to his native Honduras, his brother says.

Carlos Suazo says his brother, Maynor Suazo, had been in the US for 18 years but "always dreamed of, in his old age, retiring peacefully in Honduras". He describes him as the beloved youngest sibling among four girls and four boys.

"He was someone who was always happy, was always thinking about the future. He was a visionary," Carlos Suazo says.

He last spoke to his brother Sunday, when they had lunch to discuss planning for a family birthday party.

He says the family hasn't lost hope his brother will be found alive.

BUTTIGIEG URGES BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR BALTIMORE FUNDING

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that it's too soon to say if regulations would be waived to rebuild the bridge and reopen the port.

But he said President Joe Biden has said the federal government should "tear down any barriers, bureaucratic as well as financial" that could affect the timeline of any rebuild.

Buttigieg also had a message for Republicans in Congress who might oppose having the federal government pay for the effort. Infrastructure should be a bipartisan issue, he said.

BUTTIGIEG OFFERS NO TIMELINE FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, PORT REOPENING

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it's too soon to say how long it will take to reopen the Port of Baltimore or replace the destroyed bridge.

Buttigieg noted at a White House news briefing Wednesday that the bridge took five years to construct.

"That does not necessarily mean it will take five years to replace," he said.

Coast Guard Vice Adm Peter Gautier says hazardous materials aboard the damaged ship pose no threat to public safety.

Gautier said at the briefing that the ship is holding over 1.5 million gallons of fuel, and that more than 50 of the cargo containers on board contain hazardous material. But he says that the ship is stable and that authorities have determined there is no safety risk.

"There is no threat to the public," he says.

SINGAPORE PLANS OWN INVESTIGATION

Officials in Singapore say they will conduct their own investigation into the bridge collapse, in addition to supporting US authorities.

The ship that struck the bridge, the Dali, was traveling under a Singaporean flag. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Wednesday it was working with the ship's management company, Synergy Marine Group, to get information to the US Coast Guard for its investigation.

SHIP'S FUEL HEATER PRESSURE GAUGES HAD PROBLEM IN 2023

A 2023 inspection of the ship in a Chilean port turned up a problem with the fuel heater's pressure gauges, but it was corrected before the ship left the port, the Maritime Authority of the Chilean Navy says.

Previous reports had indicated the June inspection of the Dali in Chile identified a problem with the ship's "propulsion and auxiliary machinery", according to the shipping information website Equasis, but the records didn't elaborate.

The Chilean Navy said in a statement Wednesday that the ship had been inspected in the port of San Antonio on June 27, 2023, and that the pressure gauges of the fuel heaters "were detected to be illegible".

The problem was corrected the same day, and the ship was able to depart, the Chilean Navy says.

The Dali was most recently inspected by the US Coast Guard in New York in September 2023, and no deficiencies were detected, according to Equasis. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)