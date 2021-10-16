Mexico City, Oct 16 (AP) One man died and two others were wounded Friday when a gunman on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle on an entrance road just outside the Mexico City airport.

The intended victims were travelling in an SUV to the airport's Terminal 2 when they came under fire.

They returned fire, killing the attacker, and were later treated themselves for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mexico City police did not reveal the identity of any of those involved or a possible motive in the attack.

In 2012 there was a shootout inside the airport, when three police officers were killed as they tried to arrest two fellow officers accused of drug trafficking. (AP)

