Mexico City, Aug 25 (AP) Prosecutors in western Mexico said Wednesday they found eight people dead with gunshot wounds.

The bodies were found Wednesday in the township of Tuzantla, in the state of Michoacan, near the wintering grounds of the monarch butterfly.

Michoacan has been riven for years by bloody turf wars among drug cartels, and there was no immediate indication the killings had anything to do with the monarch butterfly reserve.

Michoacan state prosecutors said they found shell casings at the scene, and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Monarch butterflies migrate every year from the United States and Canada to spend the winter in the mountaintop pine and fir forests west of Mexico City. (AP)

