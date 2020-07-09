New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met new British High Commissioner Philip Barton and discussed the diverse cooperation opportunities between the two countries and contemporary developments.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla welcomed the new British High Commissioner Philip R Barton. Discussed India-UK relations, diverse cooperation opportunities and contemporary developments," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

Also Read | Dharavi Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Tally Rises to 2,347: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

Barton on Thursday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony.

Philip succeeds Dominic Asquith, who served as High Commissioner to India from April 2016 to January 2020. Jan Thompson, who served as Acting High Commissioner from February to June 2020, has returned to her role as Deputy High Commissioner. (ANI)

Also Read | Disengagement Between Troops of India & China Completed at Patrolling Point 17, Chinese Army Thinning Out in Finger Area in Ladakh, Say Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)