Singapore, Jul 28 (PTI) Seven Indian workers were presented with tokens of appreciation by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for rescuing a driver after her car plunged into a sinkhole, according to a media report on Monday.

The sinkhole developed along the city-state's Tanjong Katong Road South thoroughfare on Saturday.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The migrant workers -- Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, Velmurugan, Saravanan, Veerasekar, Ajithkumar, Chandrisekaran, and Rajendran -- pulled to safety the driver whose car had fallen into it.

Each of them received an "MOM Ace coin" from Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash on Sunday, Channel News Asia reported.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

In a video posted on Facebook, Dinesh said that he met the workers at their dormitory after they had finished their work.

"I think this is a very good example of how our migrant workers help society in general," the report quoted him as saying.

"All of them have in their own ways (leaned) forward to support the lady who was in need, and that made a big difference to a situation that would have otherwise been very, very different," he said.

He also wrote in the post that he is "grateful" to the contributions of the workers to not only Singapore's progress but also their "many selfless acts and for helping to make Singapore a gracious society".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)