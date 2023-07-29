Singapore, July 29 (ANI): Singapore on Friday hanged a woman convicted of attempting to traffic an ounce of heroin. This marks the country’s first execution of a female prisoner in nearly two decades, CNN reported.

Forty-five-year-old Singaporean, Saridewi Djamani, was put to death on Friday in Changi Prison, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore said in a statement issued hours after the hanging took place.

Djamani was in 2018 sentenced to the mandatory death penalty after being convicted of possessing 31 grams of heroin.

The CNB said: “She was accorded full due process under the law and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process.” It added that Singapore laws permit the death penalty for trafficking anything above 15 grams of heroin.

Saridewi is the first woman to be hanged in Singapore since hairdresser Yen May Woen, 36, in 2004, also convicted of drug trafficking.

As per CNN, Singapore maintains some of the world’s harshest drug laws and its government remains adamant that capital punishment works to deter drug traffickers and maintain public safety.

Under the law, anyone caught trafficking, importing or exporting certain quantities of illegal drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine or cannabis products will receive the mandatory death sentence.

The country has hanged 15 people since resuming executions for drug convictions last year. This includes foreigners and an intellectually disabled man.

The CNB said: “Capital punishment is used only for the most serious crimes, such as the trafficking of significant quantities of drugs which cause very serious harm, not just to individual drug abusers, but also to their families and the wider society.”

Saridewi’s hanging triggered outrage from rights groups.

Founder of the non-profit group ‘Responsible Business Initiative for Justice’ Celia Ouellette, said: “The government of Singapore violates human belief in redemption and the capacity for rehabilitation by insisting instead on taking drastic and irreversible action.”

“Singapore risks not only its international reputation but its financial future as well. It’s time for it to abolish capital punishment once and for all,” she said as per CNN.

Secretary general of France-based NGO ‘International Federation for Human Rights’ Adilur Rahman Khan called Saridewi’s execution a “grim milestone” and renewed calls for the Singaporean government to stop executions. (ANI)

