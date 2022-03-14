Singapore, Mar 14 (PTI) Singapore's diversity is not static, and the country welcomes migrants from all over the world while keeping its broad ethnic balance stable, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, celebrating the success of the Sindhi community here.

It is important for such new arrivals to make efforts to integrate into the local society, even as they preserve their distinct identities and cultures, Loong said on Sunday.

"Each group adds to our rich social tapestry, and extends our connections with their communities living in many other parts of the world," he said.

"By fostering a shared Singapore identity and a sense of belonging, we will remain a cohesive and united people," The Straits Times quoted Loong as saying at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA) at the Shangri-La Hotel.

This is what the local Sindhi community has achieved, he added.

The association has helped foster integration between the community and other ethnic groups, and also contributed to the wider society, Loong said.

For instance, its members have volunteered at nursing homes, organised blood donation drives and even set up pro bono legal clinics for needy Singaporeans, the prime minister said.

The Sindhi community originates from Sindh, located in present-day Pakistan.

In Singapore, Sindhi traders began arriving during the early colonial period, with the SSA being set up in 1921 as a merchants' group. It is the oldest Sindhi organisation outside India. There are currently around 7,000 Sindhis in Singapore.

"We were scattered around the world, but we made our presence felt," said association president Vashdev Khialani. "We are small – only 0.001 per cent of the population... but we have, I think, done much more than our percentage."

The prime minister observed that Sindhis in Singapore have been exemplary citizens.

"Your efforts have enlarged our common spaces, built bridges, and brought Singaporeans closer together," he said.

