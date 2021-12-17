Singapore, December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 275,384.

Of the new cases, 371 were in the community, six were in migrant worker dormitories and 35 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 481 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 33 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 46.4 per cent.

One more patient has passed away from complications due to the COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 809. (ANI/Xinhua)

