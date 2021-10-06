Singapore, Oct 6 (PTI) Singapore has reported a record 3,486 new COVID-19 cases, including 713 from dormitories housing foreign workers, and nine more deaths.

Of the latest fatalities reported on Tuesday, six were men and three women, aged between 64 and 90 years. With this, Singapore's COVID-19-related death toll has risen to 130.

Also Read | Earthquake of 5.9 Magnitude Hits Northeastern Japan, 3 People Injured.

Three people who died were not vaccinated against COVID-19, while two were partially vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, the Channel News Asia reported.

A nursing home and three dormitories housing migrant workers of labour intensive industries are being closely monitored as active COVID-19 clusters, officials said.

Also Read | The Lifestyle of Bangladeshi Entrepreneur & Musical Artist Razikul Rasel.

Transmission at the United Medicare Centre occurred between eight staffers and six residents, putting the cluster at 14 cases currently. The dorms in the cluster list are ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory, Tampines Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2.

ASPRI reported 11 cases on Tuesday (for a total of 167), Tampines five cases (174) and Jurong 13 cases (101).

There are 1,512 patients warded in hospital, most of whom are well and under observation, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 247 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 34 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 1,09,804 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the MOH has suspended visits to residential care homes for another two weeks until October 24, after several new COVID-19 clusters were detected in aged care facilities in the last two weeks.

"The extension will also provide more time for our seniors in the homes to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots (a third short of vaccine)," the ministry said.

The residential care homes will continue to offer caregivers and family members the option of telephone or video calls as an alternative to physical visits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)