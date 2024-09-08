London [UK], September 8 (ANI): The founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain said that the situation in Balochistan has escalated beyond the point of no-return and communicating through the medium of firearms and issuing threats of suppression by force is not prudent; it is a trajectory towards utter devastation.

He addressed the public on social media on the current situation. People of different ethnicities including Baluch attended the event.

Hussain said that recent episodes of violence across various regions of Balochistan since August 26 are significant. However, the remarks made by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during a high-level meeting in Quetta are entirely inappropriate.

"The situation in Balochistan is exceedingly grave and has reached an irreparable juncture. In such circumstances, addressing the Baloch populace through the medium of firearms and issuing threats of suppression by force is not judicious; it is a path to complete annihilation," he said.

Hussain said that to resolve the Balochistan issue, engagement in dialogue with the Baloch people is a must.

"They should be given their right. In the same way. We must talk to the Pashtuns, Sindhis, and Muhajirs. We have to talk to Kashmiris, people from Gilgit and Baltistan. But if the language of guns and bullets is seamlessly applied and the attitude of crushing and exterminating those demanding rights by force is adopted, then devastation will be the destiny of the country," he said.

Hussain said that the country is rapidly going towards self-devastation.

"In these situations, the state must act and move sanely. The economy of the country has already been depleted. The budgets of the country are being made by those who have never even bought tomatoes from the market, who have no real understanding of the problems of the poor and those who have never travelled on public or private transport," Hussain added.

Altaf Hussain is the only leader of Pakistan who was born to the poor and middle class, who travelled in public and private coaches, and led his movement on a motorcycle.

Commenting on the political system of the country, he said that for the past 77 years, Pakistan has been ruled by a few families of landlords and military generals who own large estates and palaces and have the support of corrupt judges and journalists who are their flatterers.

"They bring one politician to power and when they get angry with him, they bring another and whoever raises voice against this power game is crushed. When this situation happens, how can the country go in the right direction?" he questioned.

About the law and order situation, the MQM leader said, "Criminal activities perpetrated by bandits have plagued the nation for decades, yet they remain unmitigated to this day. When the military allocates 60 per cent of the national budget under the guise of national defence, one must question why these bandits have not been eradicated."

"If the army is incapable of purging the country of these bandits and their enablers, how can it be expected to defend against a foreign adversary?" he asked. (ANI)

