Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing, Aug 6 (PTI) At least six people were killed and four others are missing after heavy rains battered China's northeastern Jilin province, according to authorities on Sunday.

Nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city had maintained proper discharge.

Also Read | Zoom Ends Work From Home: Communications Tech Company Asks Employees to Attend Office on More Regular Basis.

China has been hit with record-heavy rains in recent weeks.

The current round of rainfall has now ended, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | India Remains Active, Willing Partner to Find Solution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Says NSA Ajit Doval in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established. Rescue forces have restored the functionality of 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities.

Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)