Peshawar, Sep 7 (PTI) At least six labourers were killed on Monday when a marble mine they were working in collapsed due to landslides in northwest Pakistan, a senior official said.

The incident happened in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the labourers were busy in excavation and the mine collapsed and buried them.

“Six labourers have died in the incident and their bodies have been retrieved from the debris of the marble mines,” Khateer Ahmed, DG Rescue 1122, said.

He said that six other miners have also received injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

