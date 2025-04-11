Nitra [Slovakia], April 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (local time) was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree by the Constantine the Philosopher University in Slovakia during her two-day state visit to the country.

According to a post by the President's Secretariat on X, the University awarded President Murmu the honorary degree in recognition of her work in public service and governance, advocacy for social justice and inclusion, contributions to education, women's empowerment, and preservation and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity.

The President further expressed her gratitude to the university for the recognition, highlighting the role of education in reducing societal inequalities.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu said, "I am deeply honoured to be here in the historic city of Nitra, and to receive this prestigious Honorary Doctorate from Constantine The Philosopher University. This is an honour that is being bestowed upon a country and civilization that has been a beacon of peace and learning since time immemorial."

"Education is a means not only for individual empowerment but for national development as well. Recognising this, India has placed education at the heart of its national development strategy. Just as Saint Constantine Cyril's work laid the foundation for Slavic linguistic and cultural identity, Indian philosophical traditions have long shaped the intellectual and spiritual fabric of our society," She further stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs also took to X, stating that the degree was awarded in recognition of President Murmu's career and contributions in various areas, including public service and education.

"A special honour in Slovakia! President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree by the Constantine the Philosopher University in Slovakia. This title is in recognition of President Murmu's distinguished career in public service & governance, advocacy for social justice and inclusion, and contribution towards education, women empowerment & preservation and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity," MEA stated.

President Murmu arrived in Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It is the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years. She arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of her visit in Portugal. (ANI)

