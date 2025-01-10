Islamabad, Jan 9 (PTI) The issue of slow internet continues to haunt users in Pakistan as the country's main telecom operators Thursday refused to give a timeline for the resolution of the problem.

Internet users across the country had been complaining of hindered access to services throughout 2024 and so far 2025 is not faring any better.

Also Read | Earthquake in El Salvador: Strong Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Central America, No Initial Reports of Damage.

Pakistan Telecommunications Limited (PTCL) told Dawn.com that there is no exact timeframe for the resolution of slow internet connectivity or the repair of the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) undersea internet cable.

PTCL spokesperson Aamir Pasha said that to address the slowdown, PTCL “added additional bandwidth which has majorly resolved [the] internet slowness issue”.

Also Read | UK Bestiality Horror: Man Breaks Into Farm in Wiltshire, Has Sex With Shetland Pony; Investigation Underway.

However, the telecom operator stated that slow internet speed might still be experienced on Meta-owned services, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, especially during peak hours.

“We expect complete resolution over the next few days,” the statement added, without giving an exact timeframe. “PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority) and PTCL are working diligently to ensure the earliest possible resolution.”

Meanwhile, PTCL technical personnel said that problems of this nature take between two and three months to fix. Pasha did not offer a comment on this claim.

Earlier, PTCL said on January 3 that teams were “diligently” working to resolve the matter of disruptions faced by users after a fault in the AAE-1 subsea internet cable.

A day after that, IT minister Shaza Khawaja said around 80 per cent of the bandwidth shortfall caused by the fault had been recovered as traffic had been shifted to two other cables, reported Dawn.

However, Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the issue of slow internet was linked to the security measures, like introduction of firewall, for the safety of the country and its people.

“I am sure this issue will be resolved soon,” he said in an interview with Geo TV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)