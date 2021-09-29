Eagle River (US), Sep 29 (AP) The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened just before noon Tuesday in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River.

Also Read | WHO Apologises to Victims of Sexual Abuse During Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Duncan said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, WSAW-TV reported.

Eagle River is about 150 miles (242 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

Also Read | French Drugmaker Sanofi Drops Plans for COVID-19 Vaccine Based on Messenger RNA.

No further information was available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)