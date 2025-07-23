Fall River (US), Jul 22 (AP) The cause of a fire at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility that left 10 people dead remains undetermined for now as officials investigate whether smoking and an issue with a medical oxygen machine may have been factors, officials said Tuesday.

The state fire marshal, Jon Davine, said the presence of medical oxygen contributed to the spread of the July 13 fire at Gabriel House in Fall River, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Boston.

The July 13 fire at Gabriel House was the state's deadliest fire in more than four decades. The blaze left some residents of hanging out windows of the three-story building screaming for help. Members of the local firefighter's union said lack of emergency personnel staffing in the city made responding to the blaze more difficult, and made the fire itself deadlier.

The fire in the blue-collar city in southern Massachusetts has highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents.

Following a meeting with city officials, Healey said the state was releasing $1.2 million for Fall River to hire more emergency response personnel. She also said additional funds will be expedited for the state's municipal public safety staffing program.

“We are here today to listen to make sure that we understand what this community needs now and moving forward in the wake of this tragedy,” Healey said.

Healey said last week that a state agency that ensures regulatory compliance at assisted-living residences will investigate all 273 such facilities in Massachusetts to make sure they are prepared to protect residents during emergencies. She said Tuesday that work has begun. (AP)

