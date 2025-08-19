Taipei [Taiwan], August 19 (ANI): The Representative Office of Somaliland in Taiwan has firmly dismissed recent comments made by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Somalia, labelling them as unfounded, coercive, and disrespectful of Somaliland's right to self-determination and its valid partnership with Taiwan.

In a statement, the Somaliland office expressed its unease regarding the Chinese Embassy's criticism of the backing received by U.S. legislators for Somaliland, as well as its objection to Somaliland's diplomatic ties with Taiwan. It asserted that such claims undermine essential principles of democracy, sovereignty, and the aspirations of the people of Somaliland.

Also Read | Air Canada Flights Cancelled After Cabin Crew Strike, Operations To Resume Gradually Following Tentative Deal.

The statement highlighted Somaliland's historical and legal justification for independence, recalling that it obtained sovereignty from the United Kingdom on June 26, 1960, before merging with Somalia, which it referred to as "questionable" and "never legally ratified." Somaliland reasserted its independence on May 18, 1991, in the wake of the Somali state's disintegration and years of oppression, including acts of genocide.

For over thirty years, the statement pointed out, Somaliland has sustained an operational democratic system with its governance, constitution, military, independent judicial system, national currency, and regular elections. In contrast, it argued, Somalia continues to exist as a fragile state reliant on foreign troops and international assistance, unable to achieve sustainable governance.

Also Read | IgniteTech Layoffs: CEO Eric Vaughan Lays Off 80% of Company's Workforce and Replaces Employees With AI; Check Reason.

"Somaliland has fulfilled all the criteria for statehood as outlined in international law, including the Montevideo Convention of 1933," the statement emphasised, affirming that its sovereignty is not for external entities to dismiss or undermine.

The Somaliland office also reiterated its strong partnership with Taiwan, characterising it as a "mutually respectful" relationship based on democracy, shared values, peace, and prosperity. It stated that the collaboration between Somaliland and Taiwan represents the sovereign decision of two democratic societies dedicated to mutual recognition, solidarity, and benefit.

Rejecting China's efforts to misrepresent this partnership, Somaliland insisted that both it and Taiwan reflect democratic legitimacy and the will of their constituents, principles that cannot be erased by authoritarian rhetoric. The statement further criticised Beijing for accusing others of meddling in Somalia's internal matters while it engages in coercion and disinformation throughout Africa and beyond.

Somaliland concluded its statement by pledging to continue its engagement with international partners, including the United States, Taiwan, and other like-minded nations, based on equality, respect, and shared democratic values. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)