New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Soumendu Bagchi has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Iraq, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 1993, Bagchi is currently the Deputy Director General, of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

"Shri Soumendu Bagchi (IFS: 1993), presently DDG, ICWA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq," the MEA said in an official release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Meanwhile, Abhilasha Joshi has been appointed as the next envoy of India to Chile.

"Ms. Abhilasha Joshi (IFS: 1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chile," the MEA said in a release.

Presently, an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Joshi is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

