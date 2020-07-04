Johannesburg, Jul 4 (AP) South Africa has announced another record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 9,064, as Africa's most developed country shows signs of strain in coping with the pandemic.

Thirty per cent of South Africa's more than 177,000 cases are now in Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

More than 2,900 people in the country have died.

The African continent overall has more than 433,000 confirmed virus cases. (AP)

