Johannesburg, Mar 27 (PTI) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention to stop proposed regulations banning the manufacture and sale of food products containing cannabis and hemp has been welcomed by the burgeoning industry in these products in recent years.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi had earlier this month gazetted regulations that prohibited the sale, importation, and manufacture of food products containing cannabis as well as any food with ingredients derived from cannabis, hemp seed oil, or hemp seed flour.

Offenders could be subjected to fines or even face imprisonment, which caused great consternation among local manufacturers, growers and importers, who had started industries in the past few years.

They were buoyed by a statement from Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address earlier this year that he wanted to see South Africa become a world leader in the commercial production of cannabis and hemp.

After a meeting with Ramaphosa earlier this week, Motsoaledi recalled the regulations, pending wider consultation as requested by the president.

“(The President) has affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risks and the negative impact of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors,” said Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa's spokesperson.

“In light of further stakeholder consultations, the minister of health will withdraw the regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis,” he added.

Motsoaledi earlier told local media that he had introduced the regulations because of his concern that such products could be innocently consumed by children.

But opponents said that the minister should have consulted more broadly first to find ways of controlling sale of the products, much in the way that cigarettes are controlled to avoid sale to children.

The Cannabis Trade Association Africa (CTAA) threatened to challenge the regulations in court, claiming that Motsoaledi's decision was not based on scientific evidence.

CTAA chairperson Tebogo Tlhopane said the regulations had already had an impact, as many retailers had started removing hemp-based food products from their shelves, fearing action.

Among those who welcomed the withdrawal was Dr Ivan Meyer, the Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape province.

”This will allow for comprehensive public consultation, ensuring that all voices, including those of business and health experts, are heard. This will lead to the development of policies and rules that support the potential of the cannabis and hemp industry to generate jobs, improve public health, and boost economic growth,” Meyer said as he commented on plans by the province to boost the hemp and cannabis industry.

“(My Department's) Cannabis Framework and Implementation Plan (also known as the CanPlan), launched in March 2023, is a comprehensive resource that provides detailed insights into the current and future scenario of cannabis and hemp in the agricultural sector,” Meyer said.

“Let us use the consultation period to fully appreciate the value chain of this sector, including research, biotech and testing capability, IT and logistics, brand-building, agriculture and agri-processing and infrastructure.

"A comprehensive understanding will be crucial in maximising the contribution the cannabis and hemp value chain can make to the Western Cape's economic, social and environmental objectives,” the minister said. PTI FH

