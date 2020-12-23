South Carolina [US] December 23 (ANI): Henry Mc Master, Governor of US state of South Carolina, have been tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday.

"Governor Henry McMaster was notified late Monday evening that he has tested positive for the virus," the governor's office said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua.

"First Lady Peggy McMaster remains asymptomatic, while the governor is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue," the statement added.

McMaster, a 73-year-old Republican, will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for additional symptoms, according to the statement.

"Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season," said McMaster.

South Carolina has over 2.76 lakh COVID-19 cases. The state has also reported 4,962 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

The United States is the worst COVID-19 impacted country in the world with the highest number of cases at over 18.1 million. Over 3.20 lakh people have died from the virus in the country.

In October, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Several officials have also been tested positive from the virus. (ANI)

