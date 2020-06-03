World News | South Korea Allows Use of Remdesivir Drug to Treat COVID-19 Patients

World. (File Image)

Seoul, Jun 3 (AP) South Korea's Food and Drug Safety Ministry has allowed the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The ministry's fast-track import approval on Wednesday came after health authorities concluded that the drug could possibly help patients recover faster.

Also Read | 19 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

Officials plan to soon hold discussions with Gilead to arrange the drug shipments. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)