Seoul, Sep 14 (AP) South Korea has reported its lowest daily virus tally in about a month as it began easing its tough social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the 109 new cases added in the past 24 hours took the country's total to 22,285 with 363 deaths.

Also Read | Hindi Diwas| Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude to All Those Who Contributed to Strengthening of the Language: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 14, 2020.

It's the 12th consecutive day for South Korea's daily jump to stay in the 100s. The 109 additional cases are also the lowest daily tally since mid-August.

The government on Sunday relaxed its physical distancing guidelines in the Seoul metropolitan area, citing a downward trend in new infections and worries about public livelihoods.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane on Grandparents Day 2020, Shares Pic Recounting Days Spent With Her Grandparents in India.

Under new distancing rules that are formally effective from Monday for two-weeks, franchise cafes and bakeries are allowed to have customers drink and eat inside their shops while indoor gyms and after-school academics can reopen. A ban on dining at restaurants after 9 pm was also lifted.

These facilities are still required to impose some distancing rules like having visitors sit at least one seat apart from each other or wear masks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)