Mumbai, September 14: Gyms and yoga institutes permitted (except in containment zones) with immediate effect subject to strict compliance of SOP. One weekly market per day per zone in all 3 Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board allowed from September 14-30 September (except containment zones), informed Delhi Government.

Monsoon session of Parliament will start from today. Compulsory mask-wearing, entry to only those who test negative will be done. To contain the spread of Coronavirus, all Members of Parliament have been advised to bring RFID tags while entering Parliament premises to attend the Monsoon Session from Monday.

This is the first time a parliamentary session is taking place amid a viral disease outbreak. Monsoon session in Parliament is usually conducted around mid-July. However, it got postponed this time as COVID-19 tally peaked.

Two people were killed and six others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Israel announced 3-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

