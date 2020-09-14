Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament. #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/XW9roYuaw2— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his greetings to the people on #HindiDiwas. pic.twitter.com/uOAOGOBwHV— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
On #HindiDiwas today, I express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the strengthening of the language. I also appeal to people of the country to contribute towards promotion & protection of Hindi language along with their mother tongue: Home Minister Amit Shah.
On #HindiDiwas today, I express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the strengthening of the language. I also appeal to people of the country to contribute towards promotion & protection of Hindi language along with their mother tongue: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/yk8LlKApsw— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport.
Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/lnzPneAshP— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin today.
Delhi: Monsoon session of Parliament to begin today. pic.twitter.com/w9imOwWaCO— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Mumbai, September 14: Gyms and yoga institutes permitted (except in containment zones) with immediate effect subject to strict compliance of SOP. One weekly market per day per zone in all 3 Municipal Corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board allowed from September 14-30 September (except containment zones), informed Delhi Government.
Monsoon session of Parliament will start from today. Compulsory mask-wearing, entry to only those who test negative will be done. To contain the spread of Coronavirus, all Members of Parliament have been advised to bring RFID tags while entering Parliament premises to attend the Monsoon Session from Monday.
This is the first time a parliamentary session is taking place amid a viral disease outbreak. Monsoon session in Parliament is usually conducted around mid-July. However, it got postponed this time as COVID-19 tally peaked.
Two people were killed and six others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Israel announced 3-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.