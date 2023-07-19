Seoul [South Korea], July 19 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The South Korean military is still analyzing the launch to learn the type of missile fired, according to the JCS.

The missile launch comes one day after South Korea and the United States held the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), designed to bolster US extended deterrence to South Korea.

The incident also comes a week after Pyongyang test fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that marked its 12th ICBM launch since the start of last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

This is the second such incident within a span of a week.

Earlier on June 12, North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that it detected the ballistic missile launch. It did not give further details regarding the launch, the report said.

Pyongyang fired the ballistic missile amid tensions caused by North Korea's accusations against US Spy aircraft operations earlier this week. Previously, North Korea launched the ballistic missile on Jun 15, Yonhap news agency reported. (ANI)

