Seoul, May 8 (AP) South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn't immediately say how far the weapons flew.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate the development of his nuclear and missile programme and supply weapons and troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine. (AP)

